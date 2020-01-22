2020 Will Be Sonic’s Year

2020 will be a big year for the beloved Sonic the Hedgehog as Sega announce the Sonic 2020 project.

According to Sega, we will be getting a new Sonic announcement on the 20th of every month for the rest of the world starting off with the January announcement which is the Sonic 2020 announcement.

We already know that next month will be the big month for the hedgehog since the movie will be released on the 14th of February. We will have to wait and see what other announcements they have to make the rest of the year.

The last Sonic game that we got was the Mario & Sonia at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020. How many of you are actually looking forward to watching the new Sonic movie?