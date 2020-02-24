Animal Crossing: New Horizons Recovery Possible

Nintendo made it clear from the start that Animal Crossing: New Horizon players will not be able to make use of the Nintendo Switch Online’s cloud save backup function but there will be a way to recover their save data if something does happen.

According to Nintendo, players will be able to recover their save data one time if their Nintendo Switch gets damaged or lost. The service will only be available to those that are subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online and it won’t be available when the game arrives.

One other restriction that fans were also not too happy about was the fact that there can only be one island per Nintendo Switch console which means players that want to have their own island will need to own a Switch and the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be arriving on the 20th of March.