Apex Legends & FIFA 20 Affected By Server Issues

Server issues at the side of EA are affecting a few of their games including Apex Legends and FIFA 20.

Soon after some players started experiencing issues, EA posted on their Twitter page that they are already looking into the issue. While they did not tell their fans how long it will take them to resolve its issue, it was not long before things were back to normal with the game resuming as usual.

While it is great that EA is getting this issue fix so quickly, this is also the second time that such a thing happens in the same month. Other games like Star Wars Battlefront II also had some server issues.

Hopefully, EA can get to the root cause of all these server issues soon so that players won’t have to experience these.