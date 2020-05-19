Apex Legends New Update Finally Addresses Issues

Apex Legends Season 5 update was a highly anticipated one since it will be coming in with a new character called Loba but it also came with a new issue.

Soon after the release of the update, players have reported that they have been experiencing issues with hit registration. The developers were made aware of the issue and they now have a fix ready for them.

Announced on their Apex Legends Twitter account, it was revealed that the server-side patch for the issue has been released. After the patch, players should no longer experience an issue with hits registering.

Season 5 is extra special for the game since May 2020 in the 10th anniversary for Respawn Entertainment, the developer for Apex Legends. One other Season 5 bug that locked some players from using some characters were also fixed.