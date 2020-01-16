Apex Legends Season 4 Not About Meteor

After some players noticed what they believe is a meteor falling down from the sky in the game, a lot of people jumped to the conclusion that it might be a teaser for Season 4 but that is far from what is happening here.

According to GamesRadar, the falling object that we are seeing in the sky is actually an error involving Gibraltar’s Ultimate ability. One player explains that the bug comes from triggering Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment ultimate ability but him getting killed after calling the airstrike.

At this point, Respawn has not revealed when Season 4 will be starting yet with Season 3 starting a few months ago so they might not even have something of Season 4 to share yet at this point.

Hopefully, we will have a lot more information soon