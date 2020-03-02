Borderlands 3: Time Exclusive To End Soon

Borderlands 3 was released on the Epic Store as a time-exclusive game much to the disappointment of the fans but luckily for us all, that is almost over now and players that are not on Epic will get to play it on Steam in a few weeks time.

It was announced at PAX East this week that Borderlands 3 will be arriving on Steam on the 13th of March. You can’t pre-order it now but you can add it to your wishlist on Steam.

The Steam version will allow for cross-play on both PC version so Epic and Steam players will get to play together. Cross-play will not include the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Even with it being an Epic exclusive game, Borderlands 3 did pretty well when it was first released.