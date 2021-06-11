Call of Duty Developers Escape COD Jail, Now Working With Sony

There is no doubt that Call of Duty is one of the best games on the market today and with it, some very talented developers supporting new versions and keeping the hype time after time.

However it now looks like we may see these talented developers share their skillset with Sony for their next upcoming games. Former Treyarch Game Director Dave Anthony and Co-Studio Head Jason Blundell announced that they had formed a new gaming studio called Deviation Games, and working with Sony at the moment.

Now there is no doubt that we love exclusives however there isn’t more information if this is going to be a Playstation exclusive or anything further. But their experience with first person shooters tells us that they are likely working something along these lines and maybe even bringing throwbacks such as MAG and such. Who knows?

Its great to see these ex-Call of Duty developers deviate to something new finally, no pun intended, and we will be keeping a close eye to see what comes out from Deviation Studios in the next few months.