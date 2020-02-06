Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Ghost Coming Back

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developer has already started teasing about Season 2 of the game with the latest one suggesting that Ghost will be returning.

The latest teaser for the game hinted that Lt. Simon “Ghost” Riley will be returning to the game next week which is also when most people believe Season 2 will be starting as well.

In the teaser video, we see somebody logging into an encrypted file from Captain Price and then we see Ghost’s reflection on the screen. So far, that is the only detail the fans have managed to pick up from the teaser.

Infinity Ward has continued to offer new updates for the game to keep things exciting for the players with the latest update bring the Shipment into the game as a 24/7 map.