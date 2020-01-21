Cyberpunk 2077 Delay Won’t Slow Things Down

With CDPR now announcing that Cyberpunk 2077 will be arriving a few months later than expected, you would think that they would take things slow now because of all the extra time they have but according to the developer, that is far from what is happening.

According to CDPR, they are looking to try to limit crunch as much possible but seeing as it is the final stage now, the team will probably still need to work long hours to get the game done. Adan Kicinski did add that they do have a plan in place to try and lessen the crunch period.

Because of the game being pushed back, it was revealed that they have to push back the other projects as well including the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer which now has a release window in 2022.

The current Cyberpunk 2077 release date is set on the 17th of September. Hopefully no more delays will come after this.