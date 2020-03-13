Cyberpunk 2077: Ratings To Come Soon

The delay of the release of Cyberpunk 2022 seems to be doing a lot of good for the game as the developer has now updated the fans revealing that the game has been submitted to the local rating groups.

We do not know what rating the game will get just yet but we should be learning about those soon. From what we have seen so far, we are expecting the game to get an M rating which is the same rating that was given to their last major game The Witcher 3.

While CDPR waits for the rating, they also added that they are working on polishing the game right now and playtesting the game.

According to Adam Badowski, the game is looking better and better each passing day. The game is expected to arrive in September for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.