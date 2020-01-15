Cyberpunk 2077: What If It Was Made Years Ago?

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year and while we wait, one fan has decided to show us how the game will look like if the game was made years ago.

Created by Bearly Regal on YouTube using Dreams, we got to see the Cyberpunk 1997 as the YouTuber is calling it. We got to see the player’s apartment, the market as well as the main city.

The user interface is very nostalgic for those 90s players. The video ended with them announcing that the game will be coming to Dreams soon. We know that Bearly Regal has been working on this for some time now. This is not his first attempt as well as he did also image Death Stranding on PS1.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to arrive on the 15th of April 2020 on OC, PS4 and Xbox One.