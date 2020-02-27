Cyberpunk 2077 Will Miss Out On PAX East Too!

Some companies are already rethinking their plans to attend the PAX East with the coronavirus and all. Sony has already announced that they will not be attending and now CDPR, the developer for the upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 have also announced that they will no longer be attending the event as well.

The company clarified that they did not have any plan to show any demo of the game at the show but some of their staff were scheduled to attend the show but with the way things are right now, they have decided to not travel to Boston.

Other developers like PUBG Corp have also announced their decision to not attend the event. PAX East organizers have revealed that they will continue with the event but will take some extra health and safety measures during the show.

PAX East will start on the 27th of February until the 1st of March.