Dead Cells New Patch Will Take You Down Memory Lane

If you are missing some of the old versions of Dead Cells, the new update from Motion Twin will bring it all back to you.

Called the Legacy Update that will be released on PC, the update will bring back every major iteration of the game from the first build of Early Access to the latest.

They added that they will be stocking up on their future major updates as well. The update will also come with some extra updates for the game like patches for bugs and some balancing.

With the update, players will get to play updates like the Rise of the Giant, Hand of the King and more. The developer has also made it clear that they are committed to the game and will continue to offer new content in 2020.