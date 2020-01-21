Disintegration Multiplayer Beta Participation Guide

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto is currently working on a new FPS game called Disintegration that will be heading into beta testing soon. Since the beta testing will be a closed beta, there are steps that fans will need to take to be a part of it.

Fans will need to sign up for the beta on the official Disintegration website. The players will then be chosen by the studio later on. Those chosen will be informed before the beta kicks off.

The beta version will come with two modes and maps along with seven different crews. One thing that will set the game apart from the other FPS game is that players can hover above the battlefield and take on enemies from up there while also controlling ground units at the same time.

The beta testing will start on the 28th of January on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.