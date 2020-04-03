Doom 1 & 2: New Levels Added On All Platforms

The new update for Doom and Doom II will add a long list of new features to the game including some new levels.

Both Doom and Doom 2 will be getting the No End In Sight expansion on both games which will give them 30 levels for Doom Marine to shoot through. The same update will also be released on mobile and PC. The new expansion would be perfect for those that have already mastered the classics and are looking for something more challenging to try.

The update will also fix some existing issues with the game including some audio updates as well as stalls that could have to happen when quick loading the game a few times in a row.

The update will also improve the overall performance of the game.