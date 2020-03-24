Doom Eternal Gets Dream Start

Fans of the Doom franchise have been looking forward to the release of Doom Eternal and it is finally here.

The start could not be any better for Doom Eternal as the PC edition has already recorded 105,000 players on Steam soon after it was released. This makes its release one of the biggest for Bethesda in recent years even beating games like Doom 2016, Wolfenstein II and The Evil Within 2.

All the numbers we are getting now are not from Bethesda but it was reported that the physical sales of Doom Eternal in the UK were a third lower than Doom 2016 but of course, we have not taken into consideration the digital sales yet. With the pandemic and so many shops closing in the UK, it made sense that physical sales would take a hit.

How you tried out the new Doom Eternal yet? What do you think of it?