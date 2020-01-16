Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Pre-Order Benefits Announced

We are only a few days away from the release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and if you are already looking to get one, you might want to pre-order it now to take advantage of all the bonuses.

The new open-world game focus on retelling the story of Goku and Z Fighters. If you buy the game fromTarget, you will be getting it at a discounted price of $51 and also get a Benpresto action figure.

Amazon and Walmart, on the other hand, will be offering the game up for $50 on PS4 and Xbox One. Best Buy is also offering Kkarot pre-order with two months of FunimationNow Premium Plus which is worth $16. GameStop is also giving out a free exclusive Goku Figpin for PS4 and Xbox One pre-orders.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be released on the 17th of January on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.