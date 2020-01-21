Dying Light 2: That’s It For Now

After all the wait and anticipation, it has now been announced that Dying Light 2 will be delayed.

When it was first announced, the developer reveals that the game will be arriving in the Spring of 2020 but Techland has now announced that the game will be pushed back indefinitely.

According to the developer, they needed for time with the game and that they will have a little more to share in a few months but for now, fans will just need to sit tight and wait while they continue to work on the game.

They added that they wanted to deliver a game that meets the fans and their expectation and that means spending more time on the game. When the first was first announce, it was added that the game will be released on the Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

This is not the first game that is getting pushed back since 2020 started as a few developers have already announced their new release dates for their upcoming games.