Final Fantasy 7 Remake Anniversary Offers More

We are only a few months away from the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake but the developer has decided to celebrate its birthday now. The game was launched 23 years ago and to commemorate that, the game will be getting a new trailer.

The new trailer showed off a few more beloved characters and scenes. We for to see a host of executives from Shinra corporation along with Reeve, Midgar’s city planner. We see him arguing with President Shinra.

We also got to see Palmer and Scarlet and also the scene where Cloud and Aerith rescue Tifa from Sinro informant Don Corneo by posing as a woman. We got to see Cloud in his makeover.

The trailer also gave us a glimpse of the new challenger that Cloud might have to face. His attire suggests that he is part of SOLDIER but we will have to wait and see.