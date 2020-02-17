Final Fantasy XIV Wedding Gear Restriction Lifted

In Final Fantasy XIV, players have the option to get married with a ceremony and wedding party. While in the past, the wedding gear will have to depend on the gender, the developer is now opening it up to their fans.

The upcoming update for the game will allow all characters to get equipped with the wedding gear of their choice no matter what gender they are which means men characters can choose to wear tux or dress if they want to.

The game also allows characters of the same gender to marry. While this only feels like a small update, the move is a major one for fans as the franchise continues to support equality.

The update will arrive on the 18th of February. What do you think of the latest update for the game?