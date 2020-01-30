Ford Transit In Europe Turn To Biodiesel

There have been a lot of talks about the automobile industry moving towards electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles but there is actually a lot more another tech that automakers are working on including using biodiesel.

Biodiesel can consist of recycled restaurant grease, animal fats, and vegetable oils. Although the tech is not something new, it wasn’t getting much attention but Ford has now announced that their Ford Transit in Europe will be fitted to run on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil.

Oils can be collected from restaurants, schools, caterers, and personal homes and then treated sp that it can be used in vehicles. It was reported that HVO diesel could reduce CO2 tailpipes emission by 4 to 6 % and according to Ford, produces less nitrous oxide and particulates.

HVO can be used on any Ford Transit vans in Europe that are fitted with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine which is nice but only if you can easily access it as only a few gas stations in Europe has HVO to offer.