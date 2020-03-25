Fortnite Downtime For Update Announced

Fortnite will not be playable for a few hours as the developer announced its scheduled maintenance a week after the v12.20 update.

Epic Games announce that the downtime will start at 2 AM but did not announce when the game will come back online. Based on the last few maintenances, the downtime could be a few hours.

Hopefully, the update will also fix the FPS issues that some players have been reported since the v12.00 update arrive especially the performance issue that they have been experiencing.

It was reported that the increase in Fortnite players during these times have put a strain on the internet traffic in Italy and we can expect to see something similar happen in other countries that are currently under a lockdown or with a lockdown happening soon.

Fortnite is currently in its second season which will go on until April.