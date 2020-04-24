Fortnite: Getting Game Now Easier For Android User

In the past, if you want to play Fortnite on your mobile phone, you will need to download the game from the Epic Game Store first but that is not necessary anymore as the game is now on the Google Play Store.

After the long and public dispute with Google over the 30% pay cut for in-app purchases, Epic Games is finally allowing the game to be offered on the Play Store.

However, Epic Games soon realize that Goole puts software downloadable from outside the Google Play store at a disadvantage through technical and business measure like security pop-ups waiting for the user and also restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings.

While it is on Google Play now, Epic is still determined to operate OFrntie on Epic Games Store outside of Google’s digital storefront.