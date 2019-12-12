Fortnite Prepared Something For The Game Awards 2019

It looks as though we will be getting some new announcement on Fortntie as the developer suggests that there will have something to announce at The Game Awards 2019.

Fortnite has been nominated for a few awards this year which is exciting enough for the game but the developer has also hinted that fans should watch to show as Epic could be making a special announcement about the game during the show.

They did not reveal what announcement they were going to make but we have seen something like this before so we should expect something big from them this time as well.

The Game Awards will be happening on the 12th of December. Those that can’t attend can watch it live on a few places including GameSpot.