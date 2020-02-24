GTA 4: What’s Missing

The 2008 game, Grand Theft Auto 4 was removed from Steam early this year and it is now back but some features will be missing from the game now.

It was announced that the multiplayer portion for the game will be removed which is a big blow to the fans of the game since that is a pretty major part of the game. The single player’s portion of the game can still be enjoyed by the fans next month.

Those that own the physical version of the game will need to use the key to update to the Complete Edition or connect their Rockstar Social Club account in place of the Games for Windows Live. We have not seen an update like these in years but it does bring back some memories.

GTA 4 will be back on the 19th of March.