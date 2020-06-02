GTA 5 Puts Tiny Car In The Spotlight!

The new update for GTA 5 Online is now here and the update is called Weeny Issi Week.

As the name alone would suggest, the game will focus on the smaller cars in the game. Players will be able to get some extra bonuses when they choose to race in the Weeny Issi.

All entrants to the Issi Classic Races will get triple rewards this week along with a free Weeny tee as long as you enter the game this week. For those that do not have an Issi model to race in, these cars will now be on sale for 50% off. You can also try your luck and win it at The Lucky Wheel at Diamond Casino and Resorts.

Of course, if the racing is not your thing, there are still other rewards in the game that is outside of the race so you can try your luck there.