Guilty Gear Strive Reveals Two Familiar Fighters

A new trailer for the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive has been released and this time, we got to see two more fighters that will be playable when the game arrives.

In the trailer, we got to see Millia Rage and Zato-1. Millia attacks using her hair while Zato-1 summons shadows to fight for him. The trailer showed how the move will look in the new game.

As exciting as this it, players will only be able to play with Millia and Zato -1 when the game arrives as they will not be a part of the roster that will be playable when the closed beta goes live next month. Other characters that have been confirmed include Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Faust, Potempkin, Axl Low and Chipp Zanuff.

The close beta will start on the 16th of April while the game itself is set to arrive later this year on PS4 as well as arcades.