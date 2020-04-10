Honda Back On Track As Factory In Wuhan Back In Operation

Honda had to shut down their factory in China when Wuhan went into lockdown earlier this year but now that things are calm down in China and Wuhan no longer under lockdown, their factory can be re-opened.

The Honda plant actually re-opened on the 11th of March but it was this week that the plant was back to the pre-virus levels. It was reported by Reuters that 98% of the 12000 workers have returned and are putting in overtime to make up for the lost time.

It was added that there were signed hanging in the plant that their goal was to produce 1237 units that day. With customers waiting to get their hands on the vehicles, they wanted to make sure they get those out as soon as possible.

While cases have dropped significantly in China, factory employees are still asked to keep a meter apart from each other. Smoking and rest areas have also been shut down.