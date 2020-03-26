Killing Floor 2: Neon Nightmares Free Updates Comes With New Map & Weapons

Killing Floor 2 will be getting a new update this week that will come with one new map as well as two new weapons. Here are all the details.

Called Neon Nightmares, the new update will bring with it the new Biolapse map that will take players into an abandoned laboratory that is filled with zombies. Players will have to use traps to survive the lab. The new map can be played on Survival and the weekly game modes as well.

On top of that, there will also be two new weapons that players can try out. The HRG Incendiary Rifle can light a horde of zombies on fire and is offered to the Firebug class which makes sense. There is also the Compound Bow for the Sharpshooter class that is made for single target kills. There is two arrows available, cyro and sharp, one explodes while the other penetrates and can be reused.

The game is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.