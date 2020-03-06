League Of Legends Brings Back Popular Mode

A mode that will be brought back to the League of Legends game is the One For All mode which will come with the patch 10.6. This was a mode that was offered before where there is only one champion for each team and players will have to work together to take down the champion of the other team.

Having five players working together when they each have their own champions to control is already pretty challenging so you can imagine how hard and frustrating this mode can be but the fans seem to like it and its good news is that it is coming back.

The mode will be in the game for a limited time. Since the last time we got this mode, the game has gotten a few more champions so it will be interesting to see which champions becomes the most popular champion in the mode.

Patch 10.6 will be released on the 18th of March.