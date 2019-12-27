Mortal Kombat 11 Holiday Celebration Starts Now

Mortal Kombat 11 players will be celebrating the holidays with some special in-game events like special player skins and consumables in the game. There is also a winter-themed tower for the fans to enjoy.

There will be two events, the Winter Wonderland which will be ending soon and Ring in the New Year which will be starting on the 28th of December and end on the 2nd of January.

The events will be available on all platforms that the game is at. In Winter Wonderland Tower event, there will be three towers like Killer Kanes, Sledding Tarkatans, Parachuting Ginger Deadman, and more. These will be free to play for all and players can earn more skins and konsumables from the towers.

The developer is also working on their next DLC character for the game which was announced at The Game Awards this year.