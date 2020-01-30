Mortal Kombat 11 New DLC Get Be Downloaded Now

The new Joker DLC is finally available for download on Mortal Kombat 11. The Joker DLC will be a part of the Kombat Pack making him available to play right now. The rest of the fans that do not have the pack can only purchase the Joker DLC next week.

The DLC bundle retails for $40 and will come with a few add-ons including Nightwolf, Terminator as well as gear sets for the characters, themed skin packs and more.

If you do decide to purchase the bundle now, you will be getting the Joker along with the five other DLC fighters immediately. Right after Joker, we will be seeing Spawn from Image Comics get added to the game on the 17th of March while those without the bundle can only purchase him on the 24th of March.

Spawn will be the last fighter for the Kombat Pack. We are not sure if there will be more to come in the future.