Mortal Shell: Is Part Dark Souls Part Warframe

Mortal Shell, the newly announced game from Metro: Exodus developer will combine Warframe and Dark Souls into one and is set to arrive this year on a few platforms.

With the announcement came a new trailer showing us a game that is horror-focused with elements of Dark Soul like combat system and RPG. One element that makes it different from any other game is the shell which is where you need to wear the empty bodies of fallen warriors each will have different fighting styles and abilities.

The shell can be updated further so you can try to choose and upgrade based on your play style. The game is set to arrive in Q3 2020. For now, those that are interested can apply to play the beta on their website but we do not know when yet.

Check out the new trailer below if you have not seen it yet.