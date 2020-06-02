NFL Will Stay With Madden

It looks like EA has managed to secure NFL for themselves for a few more years now as it was reported that the company has now secured a multi-year exclusivity deal to make the game.

EA reported that the deal has been signed. The last Madden NFL 20 was a high success and fans can expect to see the Madden NFL 21 arrive next year with more to come in the near future as they secure a deal that will run until 2025 season.

2K Games have also signed a contract with the NFL to create an NFL game but that game will not be one of the mainline simulation games but something else.

More details about the upcoming Madden NFL 21 will be arriving in the 1st of June where we will hopefully learn more about the game including its release date.