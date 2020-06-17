Nintendo Switch Gets New Free Game

If you are looking for a free game to dive into on the Nintendo Switch console, there is now a new free Jump Rope Challenge game that might make you break a sweat.

The game uses the Joy-Con controller that will act as the handle on the jump rope. The best part of the game is that two players can play this together with each using only one Joy-Con controller. The goal here is to jump 100 times in a day which is a simple goal for many.

The game was developed by Nintendo Japan when they were working for home and was made to give people a way to exercise without them having to leave the house.

The free game will be available for all Nintendo Switch users from now until the end of September. The game will be a limited-time release game but if you do get the game now, it will be yours to keep forever.