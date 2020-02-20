Nintendo Switch To Get Warface Soon

Warface, the game that was released on PS4 and Xbox One a few years back is now ready for the Nintendo Switch console as the developer revealed their plans to port it to the new console.

The free-to-play game is always described as a mix of Destiny and CoD and has since amassed about 13million players since its release in 2018 but things have not been improving for the game as players said that the game focus too much on “pay-to-win”.

Of course, being a free-to-play game, it made sense that the developer would want to encourage their players to spend more as that would be their main revenue for the game. If you are ready to look past those flaws, you can try out the game when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch soon.