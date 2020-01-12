One Free Game Drop By Epic Games

Epic has continuously awarded their fans with new games and this week, they offered up another free game. While it might look like they are slowing down now with only one free game to offer, the free game is actually something that the fans will be very happy to have.

The new game is Metroidvania Sundered: Eldritch Edition by Jotun. The game which was released back in 2017 was about a woman named Eshe who finds an ancient monument and gets transported to the underworld where she meets the Shining Trapezohedron.

The free game will also come with the Magnate of the Gong update which will bring local co-op multiplayer support for up to four players. The game will be available for free on the Epic Store now until the 16th of January. All you need to do is claim it to own it forever.