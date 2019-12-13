Ori And The Will Of Wisps Collector’s Edition Ready For Xbox One Players

Xbox One fans of the Ori and The Will of Wisps will now get to purchase the new Collector’s Edition when the game arrives next year.

The Collector’s Edition will not only have the physical game disc but it will also come bundled with an art book, Piano Collections soundtrack CD, golden feather Steelbook-brand case, and the MP3 download of the original soundtrack. If you do get it, do take note that the digital soundtrack will need to be redeemed by the 11th of February 2021.

The game will also be released on PC on the 11th of February, the same day as the Xbox One version but it will only have the digital version.

As for how much the Collector’s Edition will be offered for, we still do not know yet but we should be learning about that soon.