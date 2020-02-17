Outriders: Best Of Both Worlds

The people behind the game Gears of War: Judgement is almost ready to bring their next game forward as the developer, People Can Fly announces the new game called Outriders.

According to the developer, the new game is a good mixture of Gears of War as well as Mass Effect where RPG meets shooter. In the game, the group of military types and scientists called Outriders are working to protect people and save humanity but failed to do so.

You will be starting the game as an Outrider tasked with looking for colony location for the survivor which is where the challenges begin. You will land in Enoch that is some to the mysterious Anomaly storm that ended up giving some of the Outriders some special powers.

Outriders will be coming to both PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It will also be coming out on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X.