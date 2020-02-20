Persona 5: Nintendo Switch Version To Come?

The Nintendo Switch console will be getting the Persona 5 Scramble game which some say is like a sequel to Persona 5 but what they will not be getting is Persona 5.

Fans have been begging for the developer to port it over to the Switch and Atlas has since responded saying that they do know that the fans are asking for it but added that they do not have any new information to offer at this moment.

They assured fans that they are listening but did not confirm if anything will come in the future although the fans seem to think that we will eventually see the port and that it is only a matter of when.

Persona fans are also waiting for Persona 5 Rotal which will be released next month on PS4 exclusively.