Pokemon Go 2020 First Community Day Announced!

With 2019 ending soon, Pokemon Go developers can start looking forward to 2020 and plan out what they want to offer in the game including the first community day for 2020.

According to Niantics, the January Community Day will be happening on the 19th of January. The event will last for three hours from 11 am to 2 pm local time but that is all we know right now.

They have not revealed what Pokemon will be featured this time so we will have to wait and see.

Fans can also look forward to getting the new Buddy Adventure feature which will be arriving in 2020 where players can increase the friendship level with their Buddy Pokemon by playing.