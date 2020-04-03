Pokemon Go: April Field Research Task Revealed

We are a few days into the month of April and Niantic has revealed their Field Research list of the month. Looking at the list, it is clear that most of it will be the same as March’s list but with a few new rewards.

These new Field Research tasks can be found at PokeStops and completing one will get you some additional rewards. Collect all seven events and you will get a Research Breakthrough which will give players additional rewards along with a special Pokemon encounter.

For April, the Pokemon will be Exeggutor. The Task you get will be random so everybody will not be getting the same option. There is currently an April Fools event going on as well which will end on the 7th of April and this could lead to Pokemon Go players encountering Sudowoodo, Croagunk, and Stunfish, a new Pokemon added to the game.

Despite the pandemic, Niantic has released a few updates for their game to ensure that players can continue playing the game even when they are stuck at home.