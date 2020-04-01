Pokemon Go: More Social Distancing Update

Niantic has been trying to make sure their fans will be able to enjoy the game despite being stuck at home by releasing a few more updates with the latest one possibly allowing users to take part in raid battles while they stay put.

Their latest announcement, it was announced that friends will be able to take on Raid Battles together in Pokemon Go at home. Since Raids is where players can get all the rare Pokemons, it is nice that they don’t have to go outside to do that now.

On top of that, Niantics also announced that they are working on a new way for players to enjoy the Pokemon Go Fest. The Adventure Sync feature in the game will also be updated so that it tracks their steps while they do the indoor tasks.

It was previously announced that Today View will be added to the game which will help put all the important events and personal stats in one page so that players can see it clearly.