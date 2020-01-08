Pokemon Go: Research Quest For The New Year Announced!

With the start of a new month, Pokemon Go fans can look forward to getting their hands on another batch of Field Research which is live now.

These quests can be picked up at the PokeStops and players will have three active tasks to complete at a time. Completing the Field Research Task will unlock rewards for the player. The first task completed that day will also get you a stamp.

Collect seven stamps and you will have a Research Breakthrough which will give players even more rewards to enjoy and also a possible encounter with a special Pokemon.

This month’s special Pokemon will be Lapras that knows Ice Shard or Ice Beam. Fans also have a lot to look forward to as there are the five-star Raids on the 7th of January and the Hatchathon event which is going on right now.