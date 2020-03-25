Pokemon Go: Staying At Home Bonus

Pokemon Go is a game that requires players to go out into the real world and that has been something that the game has been praised for as it encourages their players to get out but then again, that might not be the best thing to do right now.

To encourage their fans to stay indoors, Niantic is offering a few bonuses for those that play the game while staying put. On top of the update that was released a few weeks ago, Pokemon Go will now have some new bonuses including offering three times more Stardust and Experience when players catch the first Pokemon of the day.

Players can also open 30 gifts per day now and carry 20 in their inventory. There is also the new rotation one PokeCoin bundle in the shop fo players. The first bundle has 100 Pokeballs.

Niantic also announced that they will be canceling the Lugia event which was supposed to happen this week.