Pokemon Home Server Maintenance Announced!

Don’t be worried if you try to enter Pokemon Home on the 7th of March and find that it does not work because the server will be down for maintenance on that day.

It was announced that the server will go down at 5.30 PM PT to midnight PT on the 8th of March. That means during that time, any transfers will not be available.

The server will focus on fixing some of the bugs especially the one where players that have completed their Pokedex did not get a reward in their Gift Box. The glitched where some players received an off-color Magearna will also be getting the Original Color version after the update.

There was another issue with Magerana where the game does not register that the Pokedex is complete even though all Pokemons have been collected. Of course, there are more issues so hopefully, the developer will get to look into those soon.