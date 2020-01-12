Pokemon Sword & Shield Gets Three New Legendary Pokemon

More new Pokemon will be added to the Pokemon Sword and Shield game on the Nintendo Switch including the newly announce Legendary Pokemons, Kubfu, Urshifu, and Calyrex.

Out of the three announce, two will be released with the Isle of Armor expansion which is set to arrive in June while Calyrex will only be arriving in the Fall with The Crown Tundra release.

The two DLC will be part of the newly announced expansion pass. Kubfu is a Fighting Type Pokemon with the ability Inner Focus. It is said that after enough training, Kubfu will be able to evolve into two forms of Urshifu, Single Strike Style or Rapid Strike Style. The former is a Fighting and Dark-type Pokemon while the later is a Fighting and Water-type Pokemon.

Calyrex, on the other hand, is a Psychic and Grass-type Pokemon.