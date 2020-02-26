Pokemon Sword & Shield: There Is Still Some Time

Since the new Pokemon Sword and Shield game has been released, the developers have been offering their players freebies to claim but some of those freebies might not be available soon so do make sure if have already claimed them.

Three Mystery Gift codes that were offered will be expiring by this week. These codes will get players 10 Premier Balls, 20 Battle Points, and one Bottle Cap.

To get these freebies, all you need to do is choose Mystery Gift from the menu screen and choose to get a gift with code. Enter the code and you will get the gift in your game. In case you do not know the codes, here it is.

To get the Premier Balls, use the code AREAS1LVESTRE by the 27th of February, KAMPFTEAM will get you 20 Battle Points and GALAR will get you the Bottle Cap. The last two will expire on the 28th of February. The other codes will still work.