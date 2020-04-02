Pokemon World Championships Not Happening This Year

Event organizers have been looking and trying to work out if it would be safe to continue on with their planned event or canceled it. A few major events have already been canceled and it looks like we can now add the Pokemon Word Championship to the list as well as the organizers announced its cancellation.

The organizers revealed that the pandemic was the main cause of the cancelation and that they are already working on plans for next year and that any championship points that players earned this season will be carried over.

On top of that, all Pokemon Company competitive events will also be suspended so small events like League and Club and the North American International Championship will all be canceled.

For now, no more points for the season will be awards and all points earned in 2020 will be kept for the 2021 season.