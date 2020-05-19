Popular Ubisoft Series To Come In Less Than A Year?

The latest earning reports might give us all something to look forward to as Ubisoft revealed another AAA game that will be coming before March 2021.

Ubisoft has announced that they have five major AAA games that they are working on with one of the games still not announced yet. Of course, based on what was announced, the option has been narrowed down.

While some fans were hoping that it will be something for the Splinter Cell series, others think that it could actually be Prince of Persia which has been rumored for some time now. For now, we can only guess what it is but we should be getting our answers real soon.

Other games that we can expect before March 2021 will include Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters as well as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.